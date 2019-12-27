Raveena Tandon Clarifies After Case For Hurting Religious Sentiments

"I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion," Raveena Tandon said.

After the Punjab Police filed a complaint against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, actor Raveena Tandon clarified that it was not her intention to insult anyone and urged people to watch the video in question.

The actor sought to clear the air by sharing the original clip of the television show on Twitter and said, "Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."

Earlier, a complaint was filed against Raveena Tandon along with director Farah Khan by the Punjab Police for hurting religious sentiments.

"We received a complaint against actor Raveena Tandon, comedian Bharti Singh, and director-producer, Farah Khan, claiming they hurt sentiments of the Christian community, during a television show," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohan Singh said.