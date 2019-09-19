Ratul Puri Sent To Judicial Custody Till October 1 In AgustaWestland Case

Ratul Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File)

A Delhi court has sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till October 1 in a money-laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar also allowed Ratul Puri to take medicines along with him to jail subject to the opinion of the jail doctor.

The judge also asked the jail superintendent to consider the request of Ratul Puri to provide orthopaedic mattress as per prison rules.

The court asked the lock up in-charge to ensure security and safety of Ratul Puri while taking him to Tihar jail.

The money-laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.