Ration Scam: Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Summoned By Probe Agency

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued a summons to Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta, asking her to appear before its officers on June 5 in connection with the probe into alleged ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Ms Sengupta has been asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate officers at the agency's office in Kolkata, an officer said.

"She needs to appear before our officers on June 5 morning,” the Enforcement Directorate official told PTI.

Ms Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in 2019 in connection with its probe into the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Despite several attempts, the Bengali actress could not be reached for comments.

Her family sources claimed that the actress is now in the US for personal reasons.

