'Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse': Ratan Tata's Trusted Aide Shantanu Naidu

Shantanu Naidu (right) with Ratan Tata.

Shantanu Naidu, the general manager at former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata's office, penned an emotional post to bid goodbye to his "dear lighthouse". His post came after the 86-year-old industrialist died on Wednesday, leaving an over two-decade-long legacy of helming a wide variety of verticals within the Tata Group.

Mr Naidu, an MBA from Cornell University and founder of the Goodfellows startup, wrote in a post on LinkedIn, "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love."

The 28-year-old is the fifth generation of his family to work in the Tata Group. Mr Naidu was seen riding out of Tata's house on a Yezdi motorcycle this morning, leading the truck carrying his boss' mortal remains. It was the mutual love and concern for dogs which had formed a bond between the duo.

Meanwhile, Mr Tata's remains were taken to the National Centre of Performing Arts in Mumbai, from where they will be taken to a crematorium in Worli where he will be accorded a state funeral.

Born in Bombay, now Mumbai, in 1937, the Cornell University-educated Mr Tata was known for his willingness to take risks.

He took over the family empire in 1991, riding the wave of the radical free-market reforms that the Indian government unleashed that year. His years in charge saw the salt-to-steel conglomerate expand its global footprint to include British luxury brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover.

The industrialist later devoted his time to running the group's charitable arm and funding some of India's hottest start-ups.