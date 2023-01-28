Mughal Gardens At Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan Will Now Be Known As...

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens has been renamed Amrit Udyan

The gardens at the President's official home, Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan," Deputy Press Secretary to the President Navika Gupta said.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan's website, however, mentions both names - Mughal Gardens and Amrit Udyan.

There are three gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan which were inspired by Mughal and Persian gardens. People started calling the one which was inspired from the garden in Srinagar as Mughal Garden. But the gardens were never officially named 'Mughal Gardens'.

Spread over 15 acre, Amrit Udyan has often been portrayed as the soul of the presidential palace, the website says.

Amrit Udyan draws its inspiration from the Mughal Gardens in Jammu and Kashmir, the gardens around the Taj Mahal and even miniature paintings of India and Persia.

"The Amrit Udyan had up till now been opened for the public only during the annual festival, Udyan Utsav, held in the months of February-March but Mughal Gardens, which forms the third Circuit of Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, will now be open for the public from August till March," the Rashtrapati Bhavan website says.