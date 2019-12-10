Rashtrapati Bhavan Lit Up In Orange For A Cause. See Pictures

Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up in orange.

India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan was lit up with orange lights on Tuesday evening to raise awareness about the violence faced by women across the world as part of a UN campaign aimed at ending atrocities against them.

"Today, Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit up in orange to raise awareness about the violence faced by women the world over. This is part of UNiTE to End Violence against Women campaign of the UN. This year, the theme of the campaign is "Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape"," a tweet by President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind spoke at the Human Rights Day function organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi and said that serious crimes against women are reported from many parts of the country and it is not limited to one place or one nation.

Pointing to the contribution of social activist Hansaben Mehta in the field of human rights and gender equality, the President said: "We have to ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to her vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women."

Human Rights Day is celebrated on December 10 to commemorate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted and proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1948 as the shared standard yardstick to protect human rights across the globe.

In his address, President Kovind alluded to recent cases of violence against women in various parts of the country, which have triggered shock and protests from citizens, demanding that authorities ensure safety of women in public places.