Maharashtra IPS Officer's Husband Arrested In Rs 7.4 Crore Cheating Case

Purushottam Chavan, married to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, allegedly accepted money from the businessman with a false promise of selling plots from 'government quota' at a discounted rate, police said.

Maharashtra IPS Officer's Husband Arrested In Rs 7.4 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai:

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested Purushottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, for allegedly duping a Surat-based businessman and others of Rs 7.42 crore.

EOW officials took Chavan, already arrested in another case, into their custody in the evening.

Chavan, married to IPS officer Rashmi Karandikar, allegedly accepted money from the businessman with a false promise of selling plots from 'government quota' at a discounted rate, he said.

He also allegedly promised to help the businessman get contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy, the official said.

Last month, the EOW had arrested Chavan in a similar case where he is accused of duping several persons of Rs 24.78 crore by promising to sell government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune at concessional rates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Rashmi Karandikar, Maharashtra, Cheating Case
