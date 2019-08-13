Rare Variety Of Tea From Assam Sold For Rs 75,000 Per Kg At Auction

The tea is has a mellow, sweet caramel flavour, Assam Tea Traders owner said. (Representational)

A rare variety of tea from Upper Assam's Dikom Tea Estate set a new record today after it was auctioned for Rs 75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), an official said.

The tea, 'Golden Butterfly', was purchased by city-based Assam Tea Traders, GTAC Buyers Association Secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

"In the tea sector, this auction centre has created an image of a place where records are meant to be broken and history is meant to be re-written", Mr Bihani said adding that this "exceptionally rare and special tea" was sold through J Thomas and Company.

The GTAC is emerging as a centre for showcasing high-priced Assam speciality tea, he said.

The centre is providing an opportunity to sellers who want to sell their tea at remunerative prices, Mr Bihani said.

An exotic tea is judged by its aroma, taste and colour and this tea is characterised by extremely mellow and sweet caramel flavour, Assam Tea Traders owner LK Jalan said.

Recently, GTAC witnessed two big records last month, when the orthodox variety 'Maijan Golden Tips' fetched a price of Rs 70,501 per kg and one kilogram of Manohari Gold, another specialty orthodox tea variety, was sold at Rs 50,000.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.