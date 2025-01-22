7 Women Tea Estate Workers Injured In Elephant Attack In Assam

Seven women tea garden workers were injured in an attack by a wild elephant in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh district in Assam on Wednesday.

A group of workers from the Tipam tea estate were on their way for their daily morning duties alongside the Tipam hills when they were attacked by the jumbo, according to reports.

The injured workers were identified as Rashmi Gowala, Mamoni Gowala, Shilpi Bhuyan, Jaya Bawri, Sonali Gowala, Rupali Hazda, and Bobita Bhuyan.

Four of the women suffered major injuries while the remaining three sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to the Naharkatia civil hospital.

"There were 17 of us walking on the road when suddenly the elephant attacked us from behind. Seven of us were injured in the attack," one of the victims said.

Elephants are often seen roaming around the tea estate close to the Tipam hills in search of food.

The man-elephant conflict has been a major issue in Assam, with the pachyderms venturing into human habitations in search of food, officials said.