Video: Lion Attacks Lioness In Gujarat's Gir, She Fights Back

Rajya Sabha member and wildlife enthusiast Parimal Nathwani has shared a video capturing a dramatic interaction between a lion and a lioness in the Gir Forest in Gujarat.

The footage shows the Asiatic lion approaching the lioness. She, reportedly not ready to mate, steps back while glaring at him. Both animals growl intensely as they size each other up. The lion then walks away briefly, only to return and launch an attack on the lioness. The lioness defends herself, attacking the lion fiercely with her paws.

"In the wild, power is a test of strength and survival - only the strongest reign supreme," Nathwani wrote on X.

Such incidents occur frequently in the Gir forest, but it is very rare for them to be captured on camera.

Asiatic lions display distinctive mating behaviours that set them apart from their African counterparts. This is most commonly observed during the mating season, which occurs primarily between October and November.

Male lions often exhibit aggressive actions to assert dominance and secure mating rights, including growling, nuzzling, and biting. In response, females may defend themselves by glaring or growling. Such interactions are a natural part of the mating ritual and help establish dominance within the pride, according to Safari Africa.

Parimal Nathwani had previously advocated for recognising the Asiatic lion as India's national animal. While acknowledging the suggestion, the government said that Gir Forest is the only natural habitat of this species in the world. They added that the tiger was chosen as India's national animal in 1972 due to its global significance, presence across 16 states, and the need for strict protection, whereas the lion was confined to a single state.

The Asiatic lion population in Gujarat has seen significant growth, with the latest census reporting 891 lions, a 32 per cent increase from 674 in 2020.

While Gir National Park and Sanctuary remain the core habitats, lions have dispersed into surrounding areas, including Mitiyala, Girnar, Pania, and the Bhavnagar-Amreli forests.

With inputs from Mahendra Prasad.