Rapist Gets 20 Years In Jail Within 9 Days Of Crime In Rajasthan

A Jaipur court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in jail for raping a 9-year-old girl, imposing the punishment within nine days of the commission of the crime.

Setting a benchmark mark on the swiftness of the delivery of the verdict that, experts say, also enhances the deterrence value of the punishment, the special POCSO, decided the case within five working days and convicted the accused.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on convict Kamlesh Meena.

The judgment was delivered within five working days of the filing of challan, which was submitted to the court within 18 hours of the registration of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur South) Harendra Kumar said.

He said POCSO court number 3 of Jaipur metropolitan city sentenced Meena to 20 years in jail for raping the minor girl on September 26 evening.

The case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO was registered with the Kotkhawda police station on the night intervening September 26 and 27 and the accused was arrested early in the morning the next day.

“Charge sheet against him was filed within 18 hours of the registration of the case registration. The court completed the trial within five working days and pronounced the judgment today,” he said.

He said looking at the seriousness of the crime, more than 150 policemen were engaged and different teams were given different tasks and due to the collective efforts, the charge sheet was filed in such a short time.

