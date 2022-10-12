Rape Threats For Asking Sajid Khan To Be Removed From 'Bigg Boss': Women's Body Chief

"They clearly want to stop our work. I am filing a complaint with the Delhi Police," Swati Maliwal said.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal today said she has been receiving rape threats on Instagram ever since she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

"I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss. They clearly want to stop our work. I am filing a complaint with the Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!" she wrote on Twitter along with screenshots of two Instagram messages where she received the threats.

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

The first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired on October 1. The show is hosted by actor Salman Khan.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Ms Maliwal had said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Earlier that year, he also stepped down as director of "Housefull 4" and was replaced by Farhad Samji.