Rape Survivor Tries To Abort Foetus Watching YouTube, Hospitalised: Cops

A 25-year-old woman had to be rushed to a hospital after she tried to abort her foetus at home watching YouTube videos and her condition deteriorated, police in Nagpur in Maharashtra said today. Police said the man who had impregnated her was booked for rape and other offences,

The incident took place in Yashodhara Nagar area of the city on Thursday, an officer said.

"The woman has told us one Shoeb Khan (30), on the pretext of marriage, was raping her since 2016. When she became pregnant, Khan asked her to get the foetus aborted by watching YouTube videos and getting medicines prescribed in them," he said.

"While trying to carry out an abortion procedure on herself, the woman's condition plummeted and she had to be rushed by her family to a hospital. Khan has been arrested for rape," the officer informed.

