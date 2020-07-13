Rape Accused, On Run For 10 Years, Arrested By Haryana Police

Since 2010, the accused changed locations, even jobs to evade arrest, Police said (Representational)

A rape accused, who had been on run for 10 years, was arrested from Hisar, a spokesperson of Haryana Police said on Monday.

"Since 2010, the accused changed locations, even jobs to evade arrest. However, the rape accused was on Sunday arrested after 10 years of crime from Hansi in Hisar," he said.

The spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Suresh alias Kalia, a resident of Hansi, had in September 2010 raped a woman who lived in a village temple.

A case in this connection was registered in Sadar police station Hansi and the accused had been on a run since then, he said.

Investigations revealed that after committing the crime, the accused fled to Delhi and continued to change his job to evade arrest.

He worked as a flower seller, driver and also served at a private company in the national capital. He remained in hiding there for about 10 years, he said.

During the course of investigations, the court had also declared him a proclaimed offender in 2012. Police, in July 2018, announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

