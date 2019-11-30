Rape Accused Chinmayanand Appears In UP Court, Seeks Documents From Cops

Chinmayanand has been accused of raping a law student in Uttar Pradesh

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday that the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete diary be made available to him.

Chinmayanand was produced before chief judicial magistrate Omvir amid tight security. His counsel Om Singh said the case diary made available to him by the special investigation team was incomplete and the court has directed for providing a complete case diary.

The court fixed December 16 as the next date for hearing, prosecution counsel Lal Saheb said. The Special Investigation Team probing sexual harassment allegations against Chinmayanand and a related extortion case filed a chargesheet in a court in Shahjahanpur on November 6 in the two cases.

The former Union Minister was arrested on September 20 and is in jail after the 23-year-old law student filed a case against him.

The four accused in the extortion case include the law student. All of them are in jail.