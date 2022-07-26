Case Against Actor Ranveer Singh In Mumbai Over Nude Photoshoot

The actor posted his nude pictures on Instagram on Thursday. (File)

A First Information Report or FIR was registered against actor Ranveer Singh in Mumbai today over his nude pictures on social media, officials have said.

The case was registered by the Mumbai police based on a complaint filed by a city-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty by positing his nude photographs on social media platforms.

The complaint was filed by the office-bearer of the NGO at the Chembur police station yesterday.

The complainant's lawyer, Akhilesh Chaubey, said that the nude photos posted by Ranveer Singh would send a wrong message to children.

"I thank Mumbai Police for their prompt action, now the arrest should be done soon," Mr Chaubey said.

Earlier, a woman lawyer had also approached the police with a complaint against the actor, accusing him of posting the photographs with the intent to outrage the modesty of women.

The actor posted his nude pictures, which were from his photoshoot for a magazine, on Instagram and Twitter last Thursday. In the photographs, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes.

Ranveer Singh has worked in several Bollywood movies, including "Band Bajaa, Baraat", "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Gully Boy". He is married to actor Deepika Padukone.