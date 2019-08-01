Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh Raided In Fraud Case

In December, a criminal case was filed against the two brothers for alleged fraud. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at the Delhi homes of former promoters of pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh and his brother Shivinder Mohan Singh in a fraud case.

In December, a criminal case was filed by Religare Finvest Limited with the Economic Offence Wing and the Delhi Police against both of them. The two were accused of fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 740 crore

