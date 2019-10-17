Ex-Fortis Promoters Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Fraud Case

The Singh brothers are accused of misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd.

A Delhi court today remanded former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder Singh to 14-day judicial custody in a Rs. 2,397 crore fraud case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nishant Garg also sent three others, Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena to judicial custody till October 31.

The Singh brothers had moved a bail plea which will be heard later along with that of Arora tomorrow.

Shivinder Singh, his older brother Malvinder were charged with cheating, fraud and misappropriation of funds five months after Religare Finvest Limited filed a complaint against them in December. Delhi Police maintains that it needs to conduct custodial interrogation of all the accused to unearth the money trail in the case.

The Singh brothers managed the operations of the multi-billion dollar Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd founded by their father. In 2008, they sold it to Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo and focused on the family-owned Fortis Healthcare, a hospital chain, and Religare Enterprises, a financial services firm.

In 2013, Daiichi moved an arbitration tribunal in Singapore alleging that the brothers, while selling Ranbaxy, had concealed information about the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Justice investigating the company. The tribunal in 2016 ordered the Singhs to pay Daiichi Rs. 2,562 crore. The brothers challenged the decision but in 2017, the Delhi High Court ordered them to pay up.

The brothers' feud began after they lost control of both Fortis Healthcare and Religare.

