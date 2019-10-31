Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Custody Extended By 14 Days In Religare Fraud Case

The court also extended the judicial custody of former chairman-director of Religare Finvest Sunil Godhwani, and Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, till November 14.

All India | | Updated: October 31, 2019 18:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Custody Extended By 14 Days In Religare Fraud Case

Singh brothers are currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail.


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Ranbaxy owners Shivinder and Malvinder Singh for 14 days in connection with the Religare funds scam case.

The court also extended the judicial custody of former chairman-director of Religare Finvest Sunil Godhwani, and Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, till November 14.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat will hear the arguments on a bail plea filed by Shivinder Singh on Friday.

The court also issued a notice to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail application filed by Sunil Godhwani by November 4.

Singh brothers are currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Religare Finvest's Manpreet Suri had accused the brothers of siphoning off and misappropriation of funds.

Godhwani held a crucial position in Religare at the time. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Malvinder SinghReligare Fraud CaseShivinder Singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HalloweenWhatsAppSardar PatelSensexNational Unity DayIndira GandhiJammu and KashmirGurudas DasguptaChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusRashtriya Ekta DiwasToday NewsIndira Gandhi Death AnniversaryYes BankHappy HalloweenWagon RErtiga

................................ Advertisement ................................