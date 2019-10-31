Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters Custody Extended By 14 Days In Religare Fraud Case

Singh brothers are currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former Ranbaxy owners Shivinder and Malvinder Singh for 14 days in connection with the Religare funds scam case.

The court also extended the judicial custody of former chairman-director of Religare Finvest Sunil Godhwani, and Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, till November 14.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sehrawat will hear the arguments on a bail plea filed by Shivinder Singh on Friday.

The court also issued a notice to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail application filed by Sunil Godhwani by November 4.

Singh brothers are currently under judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Religare Finvest's Manpreet Suri had accused the brothers of siphoning off and misappropriation of funds.

Godhwani held a crucial position in Religare at the time.

