Complaint Against Azam Khan's Late Mother In Encroachment Case

A complaint was registered on Saturday against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, which also includes the name of his late mother as accused in a case related to the government land.

"An FIR has been registered regarding some land belonging to the state government near the jail premises. There are many names against whom the cases have been registered. It includes the name of Azam Khan and his late mother among others," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told ANI.

Speaking about the matter, Mr Singh clarified that there is no rule which prohibits filing a case against a person who is no longer alive.

"An FIR can be lodged against a dead person's name. There is no law to prohibit that but at the time of preparing charge sheet there be will be nothing against the person who is not alive," said Mr Singh.

He said some crime has been committed but deliberations would be needed to find out, who is to blame.

"Prima facie it appears that some crime has been committed in the matter but further deliberations are needed to identify the crime of each of the accused," said Mr Singh.

Over 80 cases are registered against Azam Khan, his two sons, and his wife for allegedly encroaching upon the government land and illegally occupying private land.

