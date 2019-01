The by-election in Ramgarh seat in Alwar district of Rajasthan will be on January 28 (Representational)

The by-election in Ramgarh Assembly seat in Alwar district of Rajasthan will be held on January 28, Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said on Tuesday.

According to Mr Kumar, the nomination process will start soon after the issue of notification on January 3.

The election in this constituency was postponed after Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh died of heart attack on November 29.