Ramdev May Head First Government-Recognised Vedic Education Board

The selection panel headed by National Book Trust (NBT) chairman Govind Prasad Sharma will forward its recommendation to the HRD Ministry

All India | | Updated: February 25, 2019 22:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ramdev May Head First Government-Recognised Vedic Education Board

Yoga guru Ramdev may head India's first government-recognised board of Vedic education


New Delhi: 

Yoga guru Ramdev may head the country's first government-recognised board of Vedic education with a proposal from his Patanjali trust being recommended by a selection committee, sources said.

The panel's recommendation to the Human Resource Development Ministry will be considered by the governing council of the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP), they said.

The MSRVP, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry for promotion of Vedic education, is headed by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Three proposals were received by the selection panel including one from Patanjali, the Amity Group and Pune-based Maharashtra Institute of Technology. Patanjali Group has also promised to provide a funding of Rs 21 crore for the development of the board," according to a source.

The selection panel headed by National Book Trust (NBT) chairman Govind Prasad Sharma will forward its recommendation to the HRD Ministry, which is likely to make a decision next week.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Baba RamdevVedic education

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AR RahmanGaurav DuttPriya RamaniLive TVPervez MusharrafNirmala SitharamanHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNational War MemorialKulgam EncounterImran KhanNokia 9Huawei Mate XSony XperiaFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................