Ramdev May Head First Government-Recognised Vedic Education Board

Yoga guru Ramdev may head India's first government-recognised board of Vedic education

Yoga guru Ramdev may head the country's first government-recognised board of Vedic education with a proposal from his Patanjali trust being recommended by a selection committee, sources said.

The panel's recommendation to the Human Resource Development Ministry will be considered by the governing council of the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan (MSRVP), they said.

The MSRVP, an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry for promotion of Vedic education, is headed by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Three proposals were received by the selection panel including one from Patanjali, the Amity Group and Pune-based Maharashtra Institute of Technology. Patanjali Group has also promised to provide a funding of Rs 21 crore for the development of the board," according to a source.

The selection panel headed by National Book Trust (NBT) chairman Govind Prasad Sharma will forward its recommendation to the HRD Ministry, which is likely to make a decision next week.