Ramdev Claims No Restriction On Patanjali's Kit For COVID 'Management'

Patanjali has conducted proper clinical trials, Ramdev said

Patanjali Ayurved's Swasari Coronil kit, controversially launched as a coronavirus cure and being investigated by government medical experts, will be available across the country, Yoga teacher Ramdev said today, claiming there was no restriction on selling the kit for COVID-19 "management".

Last week, the government had stopped Patanjali from advertising the medicines as a virus cure and had asked for details of clinical trials that Ramdev claimed were "100 per cent" successful.

News agency Press Trust of India said the Ayush ministry has confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for COVID-19. "AYUSH Ministry has only given permission to sell this particular formulation as an immunity booster, not as a medicinal cure for COVID-19," the ministry said, according to PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Ramdev said the ministry had said Patanjali worked for COVID management and the word "treatment" was not used.

"Ayush Ministry said Patanjali has done appropriate work for COVID management. It said Patanjali has started working in the right direction. We have procured a license for these medicines from the state department which is connected with Ayush Ministry. The treatment word is not used. These medicines have no metallic items," Ramdev said, according to news agency ANI.

"We have no disagreement with Ayush Ministry. There is no restriction on Coronil, Swashhari, Giloy, Tulsi and Ashwagandha. I thank the Ayush Ministry and the Narendra Modi government," he said.

As the government examins Patanjali's claims, an FIR has been registered in Jaipur against Ramdev, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna and others.

"It seems that work of Yog and Ayurved inside India is a crime. FIRs have been lodged at hundreds of places in the same way cases are registered a traitor and a terrorist," said Ramdev.

He added that Patanjali has conducted proper clinical trials. "In three days, 69 per cent, 100 per cent patients tested negative in 7 days. We submitted data to the Ayush Ministry. We have submitted research of our clinical trials to Ayush Ministry. Our research is in line with all protocols," he said.

"We have done clinical trials on coronavirus. We have completed three-level research of more than 10 diseases including hypertension, heart diseases, asthma, arthritis, dengue, chikungunya, swine flu. We are not doing research on virology for the first time," added the Patanjali founder.