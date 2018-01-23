Ramdas Athawale Pans Ananth Kumar Hegde Over 'Barking Dogs' Remarks

"Hegde has no control over what he says. He earlier talked about changing the Constitution of India. Now, he is comparing his critics on the Koregaon Bhima incident with barking dogs," Mr Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice, said in a statement.
Mr Athawale demanded action against Ananth Kumar Hegde for "constantly talking against the Centre's policy".
"Hegde has used unpleasant words against Dalits. This is not acceptable," he said.
Mr Hegde yesterday denied having made any anti-Dalit remark and criticised the Congress for "deliberately trying to sully" his image on the issue.
Mr Hegde had stirred a hornet's nest while addressing a function at Bellary on Saturday when he reportedly said, "We are stubborn people. When dogs bark on the road, we don't care."