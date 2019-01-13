Ram Vilas Paswan's Daughter Protests 'Angootha Chhap'Jibe At Rabri Devi

Asha Paswan on Sunday staged a protest against her own father today.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Paswan on Sunday staged a protest against her own father for calling former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi an 'angootha chhap'(illiterate).

Asha Paswan along with dozens of women carrying posters and banners staged the 'dharna' in front of the Lok Janshakti Party office near the Patna airport.

Patna: Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Paswan holds protest against him for allegedly calling former Bihar CM & Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi "angootha chhap" (illiterate). Asha Paswan says, "I want him to take back his words & apologise. He should respect all women" pic.twitter.com/rXEAHx8CBH — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2019

She wants Ram Vilas Paswan to apologize to Rabri Devi. "My father should take back his words," she said.

A day earlier, Asha Paswan accused her father of insulting Rabri Devi, wife of the now jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad and a former Chief Minister.

Asha Paswan is daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi. Asha Paswan's husband Anil Sadhu is an RJD leader and considered close to RJD leader Lalu Prasad's son, Tejashwi Yadav.

In an obvious reference to Rabri Devi, Ram Vilas Paswan had said on Friday that RJD believe in merely raising slogans and making 'angootha chhap' (illiterate) the Chief Minister.