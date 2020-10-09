'One Of Greatest Dalit, Socialist Leaders': Manmohan Singh's Tribute To Ram Vilas Paswan

Manmohan Singh condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday condoled the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, saying that he was an efficient administrator and an important Dalit face in the Central government of many parties.

In his condolence letter to Ram Vilas Paswan's son, Chirag Paswan, who is an MP from Jamui in Bihar and is the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the former Prime Minister said, "I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of your beloved father. He was an important Dalit leader face in the Central government of many parties."

Recalling his stint with Ram Vilas Paswan from 2004 to 2014, Mr Singh said, "I have very warm recollections of my association with him as a member of the UPA government which I led in 2004. The veteran socialist leader was also a very efficient administrator who worked very closely with me as a Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and also served as Minister in various ministries."

The veteran Congress leader said Ram Vilas Paswan was a mass leader with a large popularity, which was evident from the fact that he won Parliament elections with a record majority from his constituency. "He was also a leader who was loved and respected by all irrespective of their political leniency. In his death, the country has lost one of its greatest Dalit and socialist leaders, who always stood for the cause of poor and downtrodden of the scoiety," he said.

Earlier today, Mr Paswan's body was taken to his residence in New Delhi from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday. The Union Minister, who hailed from Bihar, passed away at the age of 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, and several senior leaders paid tribute to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.