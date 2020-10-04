Ram Vilas Paswan 'Had A Heart Surgery Yesterday', Says Son Chirag Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan he is the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan "underwent a heart surgery" last night at a Delhi hospital, his son Chirag Paswan said in a tweet this morning.

Thanking those who have stood by the family at this "difficult hour", the 37-year-old Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief wrote in a tweet in Hindi: "Over the last few days, my father was being treated at a hospital. Yesterday night, due to the situation that had suddenly emerged, he had to undergo a heart surgery. If required, another operation may be needed. At the time of need, I thank you all for standing by our side."

A key meeting of the LJP, a BJP ally, over the Bihar state elections was postponed yesterday due to Ram Vilas Paswan's health; he is the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Last month, the ruling BJP, steeped in ally trouble after Akali Dal's exit over contentious farm laws, has been served an ultimatum by key Bihar ally Chirag Paswan just weeks before the October-November state election.

Sources say Chirag Paswan has also made it clear that he will not hesitate to put up candidates against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU). He reportedly reminded the BJP chief that recently, the JDU said it had no alliance with the LJP. "So LJP can field candidates against JDU candidates," he said, according to sources.

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP's relationship status with the Paswans has been complicated over the past few months because of a feud between Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan.

Yesterday, however, Chirag Paswan sought people's "blessings" for his party's "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document. In a statement, he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said all his party's candidates will strengthen the BJP leader's hand.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)