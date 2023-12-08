Ram Temple Trust Releases Pics Showing Current Status Of Construction Work

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust released photos showing the current status of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction work.

The replicas offer a visual representation of the sacred structure, giving devotees a sense and feel of the grandeur of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony as it unfolds next year.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust had also shared pictures of the floor Inlay work under process in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and intricate arvings inside the temple.

Earlier, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Champat Rai, said that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is 90 percent ready.

"At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4'3'' idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 percent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done,' said Champat Rai.

"The idol will be installed in the 'Grabhgriha' on the ground floor. The ground floor of the temple is almost ready. So, there will be no problem with 'Praan-Pratishtha' (Consecration ceremony)," he added. He further mentioned that at least 4000 sadhus are being invited to the 'Praan-Pratishtha' ceremony. The list of further invitees is also ready.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

