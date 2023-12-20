4,000 Sadhus Invited, Tent City Comes Up In Ayodhya

The Ayodhya temple trust said that invitations have been sent to saints from all traditions ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol.

"Invitations have been extended to revered saints from all traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the honor of the country in every domain," the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

The temple trust added that a tent city has been set up at the new Teerthakshetrapuram which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Around 150 doctors will be serving at the hospital in rotation, it said.

"In the new Teerthakshetrapuram (Bag Bijaisi), a Tent City has been established which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Approximately 150 doctors from around the country have agreed to provide their services," the temple trust said.

The city has also prepared to serve food to lakhs of devotees. "Langars, community kitchens, food distribution centers and meal areas will be set up in every corner of the town," the temple trust said.

All Shankaracharyas, Mahamandaleshwars, top spiritual leaders of the Sikh and Buddhist communities have been invited. Moreover, Vamini Narayan, Art of Living, Gayatri Parivar, Media Houses, Sports, Farmers and the Art world have been invited, the temple trust said.

"Invitations have also been sent to veteran journalists active from 1984 to 1992. The families of Kar Sewaks have also been invited," it said.

The temple trust said of the three idols that are being made, the "one that brings to life the tenderness of a five-year-old child," will be chosen.

Rama Lala's idols are being made by three sculptors -- Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey.

The temple trust said that the Pran Pratishtha puja will be conducted by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Lakshmikant Dikshit, following which there will be a 48-day cycle of mandala puja under Vishwaprasann Teerth's leadership.

"The consecration ceremony rituals will commence from January 16," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared in the post.

168 acres of land, meanwhile, has been identified in the temple city to set up a 40 MW solar plant by NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) , Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

Solar streetlights are also being installed on a large scale, the DM said.

"A 40 MW solar plant will be installed there. In the first phase, 10 MW will be installed, after which the rest will be installed… We are also installing a solar tree at Janpath Ayodhya Park and other solar parks," the DM said.

"We have tried to use maximum solar lights and promote renewable energy which is also environmental energy. Along with this, the individual beneficiaries under the government's subsidy scheme can benefit from this scheme and install solar lights at their places," the DM said.