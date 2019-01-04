Ayodhya Case In Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Ayodhya Hearing On January 10

Ayodhya Ram Temple Case: A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to form a three-judge bench to fix a date for the hearing.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2019 10:47 IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Issue: The Supreme Court had last year refused to expedite the hearing (File Photo)

New Delhi: 

The title suit in the Ayodhya case, pending for six decades with a huge controversy for the past two decades, will come up in the Supreme Court today. A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, is expected to form a three-judge bench to fix a date for the hearing. The ruling BJP and right-wing groups wanted the legal aspects of the issue to be ironed out and the temple construction to begin before the general elections are announced. The Supreme Court had last year refused to expedite the hearing, however, triggering the demand for an ordinance by the centre.

Chief Justice Gogoi, who was heading the bench, clarified the appeals would come up before a bench "not for hearing but for fixing the date of hearing".

Despite pressure from right-wing groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in his New Year interview, that the government will decide on the issue after the judicial process is over. "After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," said PM Modi.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the Supreme Court hearing over the Ayodhya Case:

 


Jan 04, 2019
10:43 (IST)
Ayodhya Case in Supreme Court: 2-judge bench to schedule hearings in the Ayodhya title dispute case

Jan 04, 2019
09:46 (IST)
Ayodhya CaseSupreme CourtRam Temple Ayodhya

