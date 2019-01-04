Supreme Court To Decide Date Of Ayodhya Case Hearing Today: 10 Points

Right-wing groups have asked the government to expedite temple construction through an ordinance.

New Delhi: The title suit in the Ayodhya case - pending for six decades and the centre of a huge political controversy for more than two -- will come up at the Supreme Court today. A bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is expected to form a three-judge bench, which will fix the date for the hearing. The ruling BJP and the right-wing groups wanted the legal issue to be sorted and the temple construction to begin before the general elections are announced. But last year, the court refused to expedite the hearing, triggering a demand for an ordinance or executive order by the government.