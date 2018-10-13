'No Jhanda, No Agenda': Ram Madhav Slams Grand Alliance Against BJP

Ram Madhav also hit out at the Congress and called the party a "sinking ship".

Terming the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties against BJP a "non-starter, BJP general secretary V Ram Madhav on Saturday said the party was gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a target of winning 315 seats.

The opposition parties are proposing 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) because no leader can match Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, he added.

"No 'jhanda' (flag) and no agenda (for 'Mahagathbandhan'). It's a non-starter. With such a sinking 'gathbandhan', nobody can stop the victory march of BJP. BJP is gearing up for parliament elections with the target of 315 seats in 2019," he said.

"No leader in the country can match PM Modi's popularity. With that fear, your Chandrasekhar Rao have brought elections by six-eight months early," Mr Madhav said.

Mr Madhav was addressing a meeting of BJP workers from Secunderabad assembly constituency in Hyderabad, organised in connection with the December 7 Assembly polls in the state.

BJP is a natural party for Telangana and only it can be the alternative to ruling TRS, he claimed.

Hitting out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and describing the party as a "sinking ship", he said "an alliance is being formed for the assembly polls in the company of such a party."

The Congress leader was "working hard on how to put Modi in power in 2019. He is very busy," Mr Madhav said.

Attacking TDP, which is also a partner in the Congress-led alliance of opposition parties in Telangana, he described the party as 'Telugu Droham (betrayal) Party'.