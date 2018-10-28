Ex Minister In 'Funny Instance' Is Now BJP Leader. Ram Madhav Reminded

India's foreign ministers earlier were never noticed at international forums: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav, the national general secretary of BJP was trolled on social media after he said that India's foreign ministers in the UPA regime were "never noticed at international forums" and pointed out a "funny instance", when one minister read out the speech of his counterpart from another country at a key United Nations meet. Ram Madhav was addressing youth leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"There was a time when our external affairs minister were never noticed at international forums including the UN. There were funny instances like once an Indian foreign minister reading the speech of foreign minister of another country. Today, the PM and External Affairs Minister are noticed around the world," said Mr Madhav.

Within minutes many on social media pointed out that the minister's gaffe Ram Madhav had picked on was SM Krishna, who joined the BJP in March 2017. Mr Krishna was the country's foreign minister from 2009 to 2012.

Some people dug out and posted a picture of the former foreign minister with BJP chief Amit Shah, when he switched sides, while others called it a "face palm" situation for Mr Madhav.

@rammadhavbjp So you reward that ex minister and the ambassador who gave the copy of that speech to the minister by inducting into BJP and making one of them a minister. Sahi hai. — Tarang (@jaintarang11) October 28, 2018

Minister who was reading speech of other country already joined BJP...🤣🤣

Face palm...😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4OOhtiV4iH — Zahir Khan🇮🇳 (@Official_Z_Khan) October 28, 2018

In 2011, SM Krishna was caught in an embarrassing situation at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York, when he inadvertently read out a part of Portuguese minister's speech. The error was quickly caught by an Indian diplomat, who drew the minister's attention towards it and Mr Krishna switched to his own speech.

The Indian diplomat, who had reportedly handed SM Krishna the wrong speech, was then India's envoy to the UN, Hardeep Singh Puri. Mr Puri is now a housing minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.



Speeches made by ministers and central BJP leaders at the party's youth convention in Hyderabad triggered controversy over the weekend. Yesterday, home minister, Rajnath Singh was slammed on social media, for using a #MeToo analogy, to attack the Congress party and warn the opposition against an alliance for the general elections next year.