Ram Lalla Statue To Front Tableau From UP At Republic Day Parade

'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka' are the two themes for the parade.

A Ram Lalla statue will front the tableau from Uttar Pradesh at this year's Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

In addition, the tableau will also showcase the ongoing Metro work in the state. The tableau spotlights the importance of both spirituality and development.

Sixteen states and Union territories have been selected for display of tableaux in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, said the expert committee after several rounds of discussions amid criticism by Punjab and Karnataka over the selection process.

The states and the Union territories selected for this year's celebrations are: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

An expert committee, consisting of renowned artists recommended by Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and Indian Council for Cultural Relations, was constituted for selecting the tableaux.