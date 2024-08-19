Pics: PM Modi's 'Special' Raksha Bandhan Celebration With His 'Young Friends'

PM Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school girls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his "young friends" at his official residence in Delhi today.

Raksha Bandhan, commonly known as Rakhi, is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, he shared pictures from the "special" celebration with school girls at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister.

"Happy to have marked Raksha Bandhan with my young friends," he wrote.

"Here are glimpses from a special Raksha Bandhan celebration at 7, LKM," he wrote in another post.

Earlier today, he greeted people on the occasion and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," he wrote on X.

On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.