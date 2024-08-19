Nitish Kumar Ties Rakhi To Tree On Raksha Bandhan

Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi to a tree to create awareness about environment conservation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tied a rakhi to a tree to create awareness among the people about the conservation of the environment on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Mr Kumar was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. He also planted a sapling at the Rajdhani Vatika here.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "The state government has been observing Raksha Bandhan as 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas' since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover and save the environment." "We should plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission. The government is also promoting eco-tourism in the state," it said.

The event was attended by several state ministers and senior bureaucrats.

