Raksha Bandhan: A Festival Of Love Between Brothers And Sisters

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival which clebrates the bond of brothers and sister. It is also celebrated in other parts of the world, significantly influenced by Hindu culture. On this festival, sisters tie rakhi (amulet) around the wrists of their brothers and receive a gift in return, the brothers symbolically protect their sisters.

Pankaj, owner of Drishti Bangles at Hanuman Mandir in Delhi has stocked up on rakhis for Raksha Bandhan. He says that young girls are preferring to buy sober and lighter rakhis this season and not the large ones, unlike previous years.

Some social organizations send rakhis as a symbol of gratitude to the soldiers of the various armed forces posted away from their families in the border areas. Apart from being an emotional gesture to the soldiers, this helps thousands of artisans from around the country who make rakhis with their livelihood.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August.

A young buyer of rakhis at a shop near Hanuman Mandir in Delhi ahead of the Raksha Bandhan.

A crowded shop selling rakhis in Khan Market, Delhi.

A girl buys rakhis from a roadside shop in Old Delhi.

Women buy rakhis at a shop in Sadar Bazar, Delhi ahead Raksha Bandhan.

Colourful rakhis displayed in a basket for sale.

A shopkeeper at Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi shows beautifully studded rakhis at his shop.