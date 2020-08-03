Raksha Bandhan: President, PM Greet People, Muhurat, Photos And Messages

Rakhi 2020: This year Raksha Bandhan are low-key amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: It's Rakhi today, one of the most popular and celebrated festivals in India. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on Raksha Bandhan. Celebrations this year are mostly indoors as the numbers of COVID-19 infections climb every day.

"Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women," President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Greetings on Raksha Bandhan! Rakhi is the sacred thread of love and trust that connects sisters with brothers in a special bond. On this day, let us reiterate our commitment to secure the honour and dignity of women. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 3, 2020

"Many greetings to all citizens on the festival of Raksha Bandhan," the prime minister tweeted. The Vice President said, the festival reaffirms the strong ties of love and affection that bind brothers and sisters together.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

Other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other leaders wished people on social media.

बहन भाई के स्नेह और प्रेम के पवित्र बंधन के पर्व ‘रक्षाबंधन' की सभी भारत वासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



घर पर रहें और अपने परिवार के साथ त्योहार मनाएं। pic.twitter.com/SfhyHSJtgu — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 3, 2020

Warm #RakshaBandhan wishes to all. On this sacred occasion, let us celebrate the unbreakable bond of sisters & brothers and pray for everyone's well-being. pic.twitter.com/PUwpXHtXSC — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 3, 2020

Wishing everyone Happy Rakhi Bandhan. After Lord Curzon decided to divide #Bengal, Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur started the Rakhi Bandhan tradition to give a message of unity and harmony. He also penned ‘Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol'. My best wishes to all — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 3, 2020

Wishing all brothers & sisters a happy day of affection & solidarity! #RakshaBandhan2020pic.twitter.com/sPuN8t77Qe — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 3, 2020

Raksha Bandhan/Rakhi 2020: Muhurat, Puja Timings

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on Purnima or a full moon day in the month on Shravan

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 AM to 09:26 PM

Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 02:02 PM to 04:38 PM

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:13 PM to 09:26 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 PM on Aug 02, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 PM on Aug 03, 2020

According to Drikpanchang.com, the best time to tie Rakhi is the aparahna (afternoon) time; if for some reasons it is not possible, the pradosh (evening) is also good.

Raksha Bandhan wishes for your brother:

"Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

"For guiding me, protecting me and being my rainy day friend. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

"I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!"

Raksha Bandhan wishes for your sister:

"You are strong and bright and I know you can take of yourself. But I have to tell you, I will always be there whenever you need me. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

"You are not just my sister, you are my greatest friend! Here's to a great time together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

"To my childhood bully, my sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!