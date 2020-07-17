Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Messages, Muhurat And Images

When is Raksha Bandhan 2020: This year the festival is on August 3

Raksha Bandhan 2020: The festival celebrating the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters is observed across the country. Raksha Bandhan is a day to indulge and feel loved in the company of family and friends, and as with most Indian festivals, food and gifts are a big part of Raksha Bandhan. This year Raksha Bandhan is on August 3.

Ahead of the festival, a group in Vadodara has collected 12,000 rakhis for the soldiers guarding our borders in the heights of Siachen, Kargil and Galwan Valley.

"These rakhis have been sent by the women of all age groups. We will send the rakhis in tri-colour boxes to Siachin, Galwan Valley and Kargil. Women from Canada, Australia and other countries have also sent rakhis to us. We want our soldiers to be safe," a volunteer of the group told news agency ANI. The group each year collects rakhis to be sent to the soldiers. A group in Vadodara has collected 12,000 rakhis to be sent to soldiers guarding our borders Raksha Bandhan: Time and date

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan or Shravan

Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time: 9:28 AM to 09:17 PM

Aparahna Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 1:48 PM to 4:29 PM

Pradosh Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 7:10 PM to 9:17 PM

Purnima tithi starts at 9:28 PM on August 2

Purnima tithi ends at 9:28 PM on August 3

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Raksha Bandhan wishes for your brother:

"Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

"For guiding me, protecting me and being my rainy day friend. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

"I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!"

