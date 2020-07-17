Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, Messages, Muhurat And Images

Raksha Bandhan 2020: The festival celebrating the beautiful bond of brothers and sisters is observed across the country. Raksha Bandhan is a day to indulge and feel loved in the company of family and friends, and as with most Indian festivals, food and gifts are a big part of Raksha Bandhan. This year Raksha Bandhan is on August 3.
Ahead of the festival, a group in Vadodara has collected 12,000 rakhis for the soldiers guarding our borders in the heights of Siachen, Kargil and Galwan Valley.
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of Sawan or Shravan
Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time: 9:28 AM to 09:17 PM
Aparahna Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 1:48 PM to 4:29 PM
Pradosh Raksha Bandhan muhurat: 7:10 PM to 9:17 PM
Purnima tithi starts at 9:28 PM on August 2
Purnima tithi ends at 9:28 PM on August 3
(Source: drikpanchang.com)
Raksha Bandhan wishes for your brother:
- "Thank you for being the pillar of my strength always. I am blessed to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
- "For guiding me, protecting me and being my rainy day friend. I couldn't have asked for a better brother than you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
- "I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!"
Raskah Bandhan wishes for your sister:
- "You are strong and bright and I know you can take of yourself. But I have to tell you, I will always be there whenever you need me. Happy Raksha Bandhan."
- "You are not just my sister, you are my greatest friend! Here's to a great time together. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
- "To my childhood bully, my sister, my protector and my best friend! What would have I done without you! Have a Happy Raksha Bandhan!"