Rajyavardhan Rathore Not To Join PM Modi's Cabinet

Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore is one of the most prominent exclusions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has a mix of old and new faces. The 49-year-old did not receive the crucial phone-call that was all the confirmation that anyone needed on whether they had made it.

Later, he was seen sitting in the audience rather than with the ministerial picks waiting to take oath after PM Modi.

Rajyavardhan Rathore, a former Colonel in the army, is a BJP parliamentarian from Rajasthan who won a second term.

Mr Rathore took voluntary retirement in 2013 and joined the BJP.

In his previous outing in 2014, he defeated a Congress veteran. This time, he beat a fellow Olympian, Krishna Poonia of the Congress.

Rajyavardhan Rathore won a silver medal for India at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

He was handed charge of the vital Information and Broadcasting Ministry in the previous Modi government.

Last year, his fitness challenge video went viral and was taken up by celebrities, sportsmen and politicians including the Prime Minister.

Mr Rathore, born in the desert town of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, is married to Gayatri Rathore. The couple has a son.