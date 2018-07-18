Rajya Sabha To Discuss Andhra Pradesh Special Package Next Week

The Telugu Desam Party agreed to a short discussion in the Rajya Sabha (File)

The Rajya Sabha will discuss the implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and special assistance package next week.

The decision came at a meeting that chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had with leaders of various parties.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which disrupted both Houses of Parliament over the issue during the Budget session, agreed to a short discussion in the Rajya Sabha.

The party had given a notice under the suspension of business rules on Wednesday, but Chairman Naidu rejected the notice and instead agreed for a short duration discussion.

Sources said Opposition leaders in the meeting assured TDP Parliamentary Party Leader YS Chowdary that a detailed discussion will be enabled.