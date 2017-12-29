Rajya Sabha Rejects Private Bill To Make Employment Fundamental Right

The government on Friday narrowly escaped facing an embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha, as the House rejected a private bill by just three votes, seeking to guarantee employment to every citizen above 18 years of age or provide them unemployment allowance.The private member bill was rejected by 21 votes in favour and 18 against, after Mr Vishambhar Prasad Nishad of the Samajwadi Party refused to withdraw it twice, necessitating a division and voting on it.There were about 40 members in the House when the bill was being debated. The present Rajya Sabha has 245 members.Mr Nishad, while moving the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2016 (insertion of new article 16 A), sought the support of the House for it, emphasising that due to lack of employment opportunities, the youth was being forced to indulge in criminal activities.In his intervention during the debate on the measure, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said, "Government is committed to create new avenues of employment despite the fact that it is not a fundamental right. There are well-crafted policies."Listing out government initiatives to create jobs, the minister urged Mr Nishad to withdraw the bill.Replying to the debate and the minister, Mr Nishad said Mr Gangwar has not answered his queries and was going by the BJP's manifesto which promised creation of 2 crore jobs every year.When Deputy Chairman P J Kurien asked Mr Nishad whether he would like to withdraw the bill, the SP leader insisted on moving it for voting.After a voice vote, the House went for a division in which 18 members supported the bill and 21 opposed it.