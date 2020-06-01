Elections For 18 Rajya Sabha Seats To Be Held On June 19

The Rajya Sabha elections to 18 seats will be held on June 19

Elections for 18 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 19, the Election Commission has said. The elections, which were to be held in March, were deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent countrywide lockdown. Now as the lockdown is being progressively eased, the Commission has announced a date for the election.

The Chief Secretaries have been asked to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the Commission has added.

In February, the Commission had announced elections to fill 55 seats across 17 states. In March, the Returning Officers said 37 seats across 10 states were filled uncontested.

The Commission said today that after taking all factors into consideration it has decided to hold elections on 18 seats.

The list includes 4 seats each from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Manipur. The voting will begin at 9 am on June 19.