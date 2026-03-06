Who Will Succeed Nitish Kumar? How Patna Sees The Issue

A heated debate is in progress in the streets of Patna about who would succeed Nitish Kumar since the 10-time Chief Minister filed nomination for the Rajya Sabha election yesterday. Though it is known the Chief Minister will be from the BJP -- a party known for throwing up surprises -- it has not stopped the speculation.

The arguments roll around geography and inevitably, the caste factor. There is no consensus yet, even though the final call is the domain of the BJP.

Samrat Chaudhary

Leading the race for the state's top job is Samrat Chaudhary, the 57-year-old Deputy Chief Minister, who is seen as the shadow of his boss. Chaudhary has also got the caste factor right - he is a member of the Koeri caste, which has close ties with Kumar's Kurmi community.

Many feel that a Koeri Chief Minister will be a good replacement for Kumar and will maintain the balance of power.

On the downside, many point out that Samrat Choudhary is not a true blue member of the BJP since he started his political career with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and had represented the party in the state assembly.

Nityanand Rai

The country's junior home minister and a close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai, is a Yadav. Shah has said several times in public that Rai will be given a major responsibility.

If Rai steps into Nitish Kumar's shoes, it could dent RJD's Yadav vote bank. But many argue that the BJP has already made Mohan Yadav the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Sanjeev Chaurasia

The MLA from Patna's Digha, is from a political family. His father Ganga P Chaurasia was also an MLA and one of the founders of the BJP in Bihar. Later, he was named the Governor of Sikkim.

Chaurasia comes from a backward caste and will definitely be an asset to the BJP in the top post. But many are pointing out that it would place too much importance on Patna since the Chief Minister and the party's national president would belong to the city.

Janak Ram

Another name being widely discussed in Patna is that of 52-year-old Janak Ram, who belongs to the Ravidas community. He could be the right person if the BJP wants a Dalit Chief Minister. But many argue that the BJP has already nominated Shivesh Kumar, also from the Ravidas community, for the Rajya Sabha and now other communities should get a chance.

Dilip Jaiswal

A former minister of the state, Jaiswal comes from the Vaishya community. If the BJP chooses a Vaishya, Dilip Jaiswal's name could be considered.

Gayatri Devi

Another name being discussed is Gayatri Devi, the MLA from Parihar in Sitamarhi, who belongs to the Yadav community. If picked, she would be the second woman Chief Minister of Bihar after Rabri Devi.

Many have pointed out that while the Chief Minister will be from the BJP, a name cannot be finalized without the blessing of Nitish Kumar -- so the future is in safe hands.