Veep Repeated M Kharge's Remarks, Then Deleted Them, Claims Congress

The Congress alleged on Monday that Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar himself repeated certain remarks made by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the House and then expunged those.

"I find that today some of the remarks of the Leader of the Opposition and mine have been expunged. These concerned the suspension of our colleague Rajani Patil," Jairam Ramesh, the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, wrote on Twitter.

"But what is hilarious is that in the process the Chair repeated Kharge-ji's remarks and expunged his repetition too," the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary added while sharing the expunged remarks of the chairman himself.

The Upper House of Parliament did not transact any business on Monday and the first half of the budget session ended amid disruptions caused by opposition members over a controversy involving the Adani Group and the suspension of Congress member Rajani Patil from the House.

