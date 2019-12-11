Rajya Sabha TV Stopped Telecast When Opposition Heckled Amit Shah

"Indian Muslims are safe and shall always remain safe," Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha today briefly stopped the live telecast during Citizenship (Amendment) Bill debate as opposition members heckled Home Minister Amit Shah over his claims of protecting Assamese interests, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Shah, tabling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, said Muslims of the country need not fear, "they are and will remain citizens of the country".

"There are attempts to spread misinformation that this bill is against Muslims. Let me put it on record that it is not. This bill is only for minority communities of neighbouring countries. It has nothing to do with Muslims in India," Amit Shah said.

"Indian Muslims are safe and shall always remain safe. I appeal to the Indian Muslims that please do not fall for misinformation. Please do not be misguided. Please do not live in fear. Live fearlessly."

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to make it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered the country before 2015 to become Indian citizens. The bill sailed through the Lok Sabha with 334 in favour and 106 votes against after a seven-hour debate on Monday.