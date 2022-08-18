"Raju Srivastava's Brain Has Stopped Functioning": Comedian Sunil Pal

Raju Srivastava was on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. (FILE)

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit for nine days following a heart attack, continues to be on the ventilator and is critical, sources at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS said today. Fellow comedian and one of his friends, Sunil Pal, appealed to his fans to pray for Mr Srivastava's health as he "really needs this". "His brain has stopped functioning. Please pray for him," he said.

Mr Pal, who has been issuing statements on the comedian's health, said, "Friends, please pray for Raju Srivastava. He is critical."

The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to AIIMS after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

He was on a treadmill when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Raju Srivastava's family last week released a statement, saying his condition was "stable" and requesting people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated".

The comic rose to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

One of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country, he has also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He is the current chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.