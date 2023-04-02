Bengal BJP Leader Gunned Down In Highway Shooting

Visuals from the spot show bullet marks on the vehicle

A BJP leader was shot dead on a national highway in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district last night.

Raju Jha, who faced several cases and has been accused of running an illegal coal business, joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 state polls.

He and his friend were on their way to Kolkata when they stopped at Shaktigarh, a popular pit stop on the route. As their car was parked off the highway, another car pulled up beside it and the occupants opened fire at them.

Jha was killed in the attack, and his friend suffered bullet injuries. Visuals from the spot show bullet marks on the vehicle. Police are also recording the statement of his driver.

"BJP leader Raju Jha was shot dead by unidentified people in Shaktigarh of Purba Bardhaman. It is an unfortunate incident and an investigation is being done," district police chief Kamanasish Sen said.

According to police sources, local vendors are being questioned as they try to locate the vehicle the killers were in.

Police said they are investigating all angles and also scanning the CCTV footage from nearby areas, including a toll plaza.