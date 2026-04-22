Rajnath Singh's "Dot, Dot, Dot" Warning To Pak On Pahalgam Attack Anniversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday issued an apparent warning to Pakistan, days after his counterpart Khwaja Asif threatened to attack Kolkata in the event of "future misdemeanours" by India. His remarks came on a day the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives, marked a year.

Singh, addressing a gathering in Germany, warned that if a neighbour (hinting at Pakistan) tried to create trouble, then "dot, dot, dot" - leaving India's response open-ended.

"If you look at the history of India, to date, India has not attacked any country in the world from its own side. But the one who is powerful does not attack anyone. But if a neighbour tries to create trouble, then dot, dot, dot... All neighbours are fine, only one is troublesome," he said.

Asserting that India's military power has become "stronger than before", Singh said, "There is no need to tell you what our Army has done in Operation Sindoor".

On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen, in cold blood in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, known as "Mini Switzerland". As the gunshots rang out, panic spread among people who ran for cover, but there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation destroyed multiple terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The subsequent escalation saw cross-border shelling and drone attacks, leading to a brief four-day military escalation. Indian forces responded with precision strikes during the conflict.

Both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after communication between their respective Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO).

Singh, earlier in the day, paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack.

"Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on our nation," he wrote in a post on X.

The minister added, "India has endured decades of cross-border terror, but today our response is firm, decisive and unwavering. Through determined action, we have demonstrated that any attempt to harm our people or disrupt our unity will be met with strength and clarity."

Remembering and paying my heartfelt tributes to the innocent people who lost their lives in the cowardly terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. We will never forget those wounds inflicted on… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, in a post, paid his tributes.

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," he said.