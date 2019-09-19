'Went Close To 1,000 Km': Air Vice Marshal On Rajnath Singh's Tejas Sortie

Rajnath Singh became the first defence minister to fly a Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was very happy and comfortable during the sortie, said Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari after the minister flew on Tejas Light Combat Aircraft today morning.

"It was a unique experience. He was very happy and comfortable which was most important for me. We went close to 1,000 kilometers," the Air Vice-Marshal said.

"During the flight, I showed him various operations of the radar as well as laser pot, maneuvering and turning off the aircraft," he added.

Mr Singh, who became the first defence minister to fly a Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, said he was thrilled and called it a special experience.

The 68-year-old minister completed a 30-minute sortie and also controlled the aircraft for some time.

"I was very thrilled and it was a special experience. I want to praise the bravery of our air force fighters and all the armed forces. Tejas is fourth-generation fighter aircraft and it is indigenous. The flight was very smooth and comfortable. I was enjoying," the Union Minister had said.

